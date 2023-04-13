UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Expected to be Out by 27 April
Candidates who appeared for UPMSP 10th, 12th board exams can expect the results by 27 April
UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce the UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. As per the reports, UPMSP is most likely to publish Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on official websites- results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in before 27 April 2023. Though the officials will soon announce the date and time for UP board results 2023 on the official website. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.
This year approximately 58 Lakh students appeared for the UP board exams. The board has completed the evaluation of nearly 3.19 Crore answer sheets thus they are soon expected to announce the board results.
If rumors are to be believed, evaluation of answer sheets has been completed on 31 March but tabulation of marks is still in process. The board will hold a press conference to announce the results and the result link will be activated after the announcement.
How to Download UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2023?
Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the UP board 10th/12th result link
You will have to enter the roll number in the result link and submit.
The UP board 10th, 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
Then candidates will be able to download the UP 10th/ 12th marksheets for further use.
UP board Class 10, 12 exams were held between February 16 and March 4. Over 56 lakh students had registered for High School and Intermediate final exams this year.
