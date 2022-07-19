REET Admit Card 2022 Expected To Be Out on 19 July 2022: Check Steps To Download

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the REET Admit Card 2022 on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. Once the official notification regarding the hall ticket is released on the official website –reetbser2022.in – the candidates can download it by submitting their personal details like application number, passwords, etc.

Earlier, there were speculations on social media about the REET Admit Card 2022 being released on 14 July 2022. However, it looks like the rumours turned out to be false. If reports are to be believed, a board official has confirmed that the REET 2022 Admit Card will soon be released on the official website anytime on 19 July 2022.