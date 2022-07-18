IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download

The IBPS, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the admit card for Preliminary examination 2022 for the post of Multipurpose Office Assistant (CRP RRBs XI) on Saturday, 16 July 2022. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post-2022 can download their hall tickets from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Candidates should remember that the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, 14 August 2022. The IBPS Prelims exam for the RRB Clerk Recruitment 2022 will comprise questions of reasoning and numerical ability type.

Candidates have to solve 80 questions in a duration of 45 minutes. Among these 80 questions, 40 questions will be from each section of reasoning & numerical ability. Candidates have to score above the cut-off marks in each section to qualify the IBPS Prelims Exam 2022. Successful candidates will become eligible to appear in the online second round of the examination, IBPS Mains Examination 2022.

