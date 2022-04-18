REET 2022 Registration To Begin Today, Check Application and Exam Dates
Know how to apply for REET 2022 exam online by following a few steps.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is ready to formally begin the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022.
The registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is scheduled to begin on Monday, 18 April.
Candidates who are interested to apply for REET 2022 have to complete the registration process online through the official website.
The registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is set to take place online on the official website of REET - reetbser2022.in.
The interested candidates should keep checking the website and see all the latest details about the application process.
The official website that contains all the details about the REET 2022 online application process is reetbser2022.in.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the application process will begin online on the official site on 18 April. The application process is scheduled to end on 18 May 2022.
To know more about the REET 2022 online registrations, candidates should take a look at the official website.
REET 2022 Exam Date and Timings
The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 23 July 2022 and 24 July 2022.
Candidates applying for the examination are requested to remember the exam dates.
It is to be noted that the exam timing for Paper 1 (Level 2) is from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. The exam timing for Paper 2 (Level 1) is from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.
Candidates are requested to take note of the REET 2022 exam date and timings to avoid any confusion later on.
Since the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will start from today, it is important for the candidates to know the correct way to register.
Candidates should also note that the deadline for submitting application forms online is 18 May 2022 and no registrations will be accepted after the last date.
Steps to Apply for REET 2022
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates can follow to register for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022:
Go to the official website of REET - reetbser2022.in.
Click on the REET 2022 link available on the homepage.
Fill out the registration form correctly by providing all your details.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
Pay the application fee online.
Keep a hard copy of the form.
