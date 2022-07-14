REET Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today by BSER: How To Download It
REET Admit Card 2022: As per an official press note, the admit card will be released today, 14 July 2022 at 4 pm.
According to an official press note, released on the official website, the BSER (Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan) is expected to release the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) 2022 admit card today on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Earlier, there were rumors that the REET 2022 admit card will be available on the official website (reetbser2022.in) from Wednesday, 13 July 2022. But the speculations did not turn out to be true which left students disappointed.
According to the press note, the REET Admit Card 2022 will be out on the website on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at around 4:00 pm. Once available, the students can enter their personal credentials like application number, password, etc to download the REET 2022 Hall Ticket.
Candidates who will qualify the Rajasthan REET 2022 examination will become eligible to apply for teacher posts in all the secondary and senior secondary schools of the state.
REET Examination 2022: Date
The Rajasthan REET examination 2022 will be conducted on 23 July 2022 & 24 July 2022. Each day, the examination will be held in two shifts. Candidates should download the REET admit 2022 before the examination date, without admit cards, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
REET Admit Card 2022: How To Download
The REET 2022 admit card can be downloaded easily from the official website, reetbser2022.in by following the below steps:
Go to the official website.
On the homepage, go to the 'Important Downloads' section.
Search the link that reads as ' Download REET 2022 Admit Cards'.
Click on the link and a 'Login' page will be displayed on your screen.
Enter your application number and password.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'Submit' option.
Your REET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on your screen.
Check all the details carefully and then download, save and print the hall ticket for future use.
