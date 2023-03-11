NIFT 2023 Result Declared: Check nift.ac.in; Know How to Download Result Here
NIFT 2023: Know the steps to download the entrance exam result from nift.ac.in today.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has officially declared the NIFT 2023 result for interested candidates. The ones who want to check and download the result must visit the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) are requested to go through their respective results online as soon as possible. It is important for all candidates to check the scores carefully and see if they have qualified for the ability exam.
The NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) has been conducted for admission to BDes and BFTech programmes. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the NIFT 2023 result now. The result and other important details are available on the official website -nift.ac.in so concerned candidates must go through all the crucial information.
One can check the NIFT result by entering their login details such as email ID and password into the official website. Keep your login details handy while checking your respective scores online.
NIFT GAT 2023: Important Dates and Details
As per the latest official details available as of now, the NIFT GAT 2023 entrance exam was formally held from 5 February to 19 February 2023, for all candidates who registered for the same.
The provisional answer key was released on 23 February, by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key till 24 February, online.
It is important to note that the NIFT 2023 result and final answer key are prepared based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key.
One must check the details mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it from the website. Candidates were eagerly waiting for the NIFT result to release and now, they can finally check their respective scores on the official website.
NIFT 2023 Result: Steps to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to check and download the NIFT 2023 result online:
Go to the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in.
Tap on the NIFT 2023 result active link on the homepage.
Enter your credentials such as email ID and password in the provided boxes to view the result.
The NIFT result will display on your screen.
Check the details mentioned on the result carefully and download them from the website.
Save a hard copy of the entrance exam result for future use.
