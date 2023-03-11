NIFT 2023 Result Declared: Check nift.ac.in; Know How to Download Result Here

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has officially declared the NIFT 2023 result for interested candidates. The ones who want to check and download the result must visit the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) are requested to go through their respective results online as soon as possible. It is important for all candidates to check the scores carefully and see if they have qualified for the ability exam.

