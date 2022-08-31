NTA’s Delay in Conducting Entrance Exams Putting Students’ Futures at Risk

The agency has been late in conducting most of the entrance exams. The UGC-NET has been postponed, the CUET exams are getting cancelled and the NTA is in dire need of reforms.

A student told The Quint, “I had my CUET exam on 30 August. I was given an option of Rae Bareli as my centre. The Lucknow centre was conducting the exam on 14 and 18 August. Since my home is closer to Rae Bareli, I selected that centre for 30 August.”

But on the day of the exam, he got to know that his centre has been changed to Lucknow, which is 100 km from his home. Yash missed his examination.