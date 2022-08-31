ADVERTISEMENT

NTA’s Delay in Conducting Entrance Exams Putting Students’ Futures at Risk

The NTA was constituted to improve the educational system. But the NTA has become ‘National Tension Agency.’

Shadab Moizee
Published
News Videos
2 min read

English Script: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan,

The Union Cabinet, in a historic move in 2017, approved the constitution of National Testing Agency (NTA) to improve the educational system. But in the five years since then, the NTA has become ‘National Tension Agency.’

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

CUET 4th Phase Exam Cancelled at Many Centres, Now May Be Held on 25 August: UGC

CUET 4th Phase Exam Cancelled at Many Centres, Now May Be Held on 25 August: UGC

The agency has been late in conducting most of the entrance exams. The UGC-NET has been postponed, the CUET exams are getting cancelled and the NTA is in dire need of reforms.

A student told The Quint, “I had my CUET exam on 30 August. I was given an option of Rae Bareli as my centre. The Lucknow centre was conducting the exam on 14 and 18 August. Since my home is closer to Rae Bareli, I selected that centre for 30 August.”

But on the day of the exam, he got to know that his centre has been changed to Lucknow, which is 100 km from his home. Yash missed his examination.

Also Read

CUET Technical Glitches Are Lessons, Won't Hurry Merger With JEE, NEET: UGC

CUET Technical Glitches Are Lessons, Won't Hurry Merger With JEE, NEET: UGC

On 17 August, the University Grants Commission informed that the CUET-UG exams have been cancelled for 13 centres due to “unavoidable technical reasons.” Over 8,000 students were affected by this.

The exams have been getting postponed over and over again. Not just that, the notification of cancellations of some other entrance exams have been issued on short notice.

Some exams were even cancelled citing COVID-19. If the elections were possible during the pandemic, why can’t the exams be held as scheduled?

Is the education ministry unaware of this? Why is the NTA making the same mistakes over and over? And it is because of these reasons we are forced to ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?

Also Read

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Postponed: Check nta.ac.in; Know Latest Exam Date Here

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Postponed: Check nta.ac.in; Know Latest Exam Date Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos

Topics:  UGC   IIT JEE Advanced   JEE MAINS 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×