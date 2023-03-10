Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, biharboardonline.com.

If reports are to be believed, the BSEB will declare the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Result next week. However, the concerned officials have not announced the exact release date and time of Bihar Inter Result 2023. To download and check the result, candidates must follow the below mentioned steps.