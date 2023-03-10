Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores
Bihar Board 12th class exam concluded on 11 February 2023. Follow below steps to download the result.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, biharboardonline.com.
If reports are to be believed, the BSEB will declare the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Result next week. However, the concerned officials have not announced the exact release date and time of Bihar Inter Result 2023. To download and check the result, candidates must follow the below mentioned steps.
When Was the Bihar Board 12th (Intermediate) Exam Held?
The Bihar Board 12th class exam was conducted by the BSEB from 1 to 11 February 2023. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift was from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
Bihar Board 12th Class Exam 2023: Qualifying Marks
To successfully qualify for the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2023, candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those candidates who will not be able to pass the Bihar Board 12th exam will have to appear in the compartmental exam, the dates of which will be issued separately.
The details mentioned in the Bihar Board 12th class marksheet includes name of the candidates, roll number, registration number, subjects applied, marks obtained in individual subjects, total marks, and qualifying status.
Steps To Download the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023
Visit the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in
On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for ‘Bihar Board 2023 12th Result.
A login page will appear on the screen
Enter the login details carefully and hit the submit option
Your result will display on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: Bihar Board BSEB BSEB 12th result
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.