Equal Access, Fear: What’s Behind TN’s Student Suicides Over NEET?

Is the State Board Syllabus Not at Par With Other Boards?

“It is not about the syllabus at all but equitable access to education. Aren’t students studying in coaching centres from CBSE or ICSE boards also?” asked Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, of State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu.



Dr K R Maalathi, Founder CEO of Auuro Educational Services said the problem lies in assessment and not the syllabus. “Lesson planning in Class 11 and 12 for the CBSE and state curriculum is at par with each other. But the state board students are not trained for higher order thinking skills and tested only for memory recall,” she said.

2. Has NEET Ensured Transparency in the System?

Gajendra Babu argued that NEET has not abolished commercialisation. He also asked how the state government could lose confidence in its own form of testing which is the board exam.

“Prior to NEET, out of the 150 seats in each private college, 15% would be given to the All India Quota, 42.5% goes to the state government, where they run their own tests and the rest 42.5% was given for capitation fee. Post NEET, the 15% of the All India quota still remains but the 85% is based on the meritorious NEET students,” Maalathi argued.

3. Is Lack of Access Pushing These Students to End Their Lives? Or is This Mere Politics?

A few experts argued that it is not the question of fear of the exams, but the lack of access to coaching classes and quality education.



“If they are from the affluent section, they go for private tuitions. In government schools, there is a study hour, there will be a teacher to help the child and to some extent you can create a level playing field. And for a child studying in a government school, she is coming from a very difficult, socially oppressed, economically disadvantaged space,” said Gajendra Babu.

Maalathi, however, said that NEET is being politicised and “This is typical vote banking happening and they are playing with the minds of the children.”