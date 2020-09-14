Suriya NEET Letter Row: Ex-Judges Say There’s No Contempt of Court

Six retired judges have written to Madras High Court Chief Justice AP Sahi, urging the court not to take up contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over his letter on student suicides and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The actor, moved by the recent suicides of students purportedly over NEET, had put out an emotional appeal and called for people to protest against the exams.

On Monday, Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court wrote to the chief justice, seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Suriya.

The six former judges of the Madras High Court – Justice K Chandru, Justice KN Basha, Justice Sudanthiram, Justice D Hariparanthaman, Justice K Kannan and Justice GM Akbar Ali – said that the actor’s statement did not warrant any action.