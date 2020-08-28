As Students Give Up NEET Dreams, A 13% Decline in Enrollment in TN

A few students said their parents have pushed them to give up on their dream of becoming a doctor because of the risk involved in appearing for the entrance exam. Many of them have now enrolled in engineering and arts colleges.

“From the age of 10, I wanted to become a doctor. But this time, because the government didn’t consider our XII marks and is going ahead in the NEET route, I have been forced to join software engineering,” a student from Trichy told The Quint.

“There is already so much confusion and we have been so stressed. I decided to give up on my dream to do medicine and have joined B.Sc. Physics instead,” said another student from Chennai.

The enrollment of students for NEET in Tamil Nadu recorded a 13 percent decline compared to 2019. As many as 134,714 candidates enrolled for the test in 2019 while only 117,990 enrolled this year from Tamil Nadu, according to the state-wise distribution of candidates released by the National Testing Agency.