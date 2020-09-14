After Travelling 24 Hrs, Bihar NEET Student Misses Test by 10 Mins

At least six students missed exams in Maharashtra’s Nashik district after travelling to the wrong exam centre, The Times of India reported.

Rahul Aher, a resident of Jalgaon Chondi village near Malegaon, took his sister on a scooter to the examination centre in Satana about 50 km away from home only realise that the exam centre had been relocated.

On 10 September, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had said that exam centres of some candidates had been changed due to implementation of COVID-19 measures.

“The concerned candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. They are also being informed telephonically,” the NTA had said in a statement.