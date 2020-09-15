Chennai Student Given 30 Mins to Write NEET, Files Plaint With NTA

"After I entered the gate they took a thermal check again inside the campus and made me stand in the corridor without informing me of the reason. I was standing alone in the corridor even without a seat. An investigator came and asked me to sit in the last room around 2 PM by providing a mask and pen without providing any question book. I tried to contact the invigilator standing outside, as I was losing time (sic)," Nivedha has said in her complaint to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Her uncle Balachander, who spoke to TNM, says Nivedha was confused and desperate for answers as she waited.

"She was moved to a room with five other students who had come there after a thermal check up," he says. "Despite the students asking the invigilators over and over again for the question paper, they were made to wait without answers. Finally, just before the investigators arrived, they gave them the papers at 4.20 pm. When Nivedha began to write, she thought they would give her three hours to finish but they took the answer booklet by 5pm. It was completely ridiculous," he adds.