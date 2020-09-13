Two More Students Die by Suicides in TN, A Day Before NEET Exam

A day before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is to be held amid the coronavirus crisis, two suicides have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

Nineteen-year-old M Adithya from Dharmapuri district ended his life at his house in Senthil Nagar on Saturday evening, when his parents were away. This was his third NEET attempt and no suicide note was found.



Another student, 21-year-old M Motilal, who was preparing to attempt NEET for a second time, too allegedly ended his life at his house in Tiruchengode, Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu, The Hindu reported.

On Saturday, 19-year-old Jyothi Sri Durga took her own life and left a note: "I am sorry. I am tired."