NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Ends Today; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Candidates must lock their choices within the deadline mentioned by MCC.
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has officially closed the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for the Mop-Up Round for all candidates. It is important to note that the last date for choice filling and locking is today, Saturday, 5 November. Candidates are requested to complete their NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round choice filling and locking by Saturday. They can complete the process by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must fill in their choices and lock them soon.
The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round choice filling and locking are scheduled to end on Saturday, 5 November. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the window on the website - mcc.nic.in after the mentioned deadline. Interested candidates are requested to go through all the latest details regarding the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round and complete the steps.
To know about all the details and updates from the MCC, one has to go through the official website carefully. All the updates are mentioned on the site so that it is easier for the candidates to access and stay informed.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Important Details
According to the latest details available online, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round choice locking process will formally begin today, Saturday, 5 November at 3 pm.
The choice filling and locking process is scheduled to end at 11:55 pm on Saturday. It is important to note that candidates have to complete the process within the restricted time period.
Candidates must know that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will not provide any window to edit the choices once they are locked and submitted.
Therefore, one should be alert and careful while filling in the choices in the Mop-Up Round.
Candidates must verify the details before submitting their choices to avoid problems later on.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling and Locking: Steps To Complete
Here are the steps candidates should follow to complete the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round choice filling and locking online:
Go to the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the window that states NEET PG Mop-Up Round choice filling and locking on the homepage.
Enter your registered details properly.
The choice filling page will open.
Enter your choices carefully and lock them.
Verify all the details before tapping on the submit option.
Download the page from the website and save a copy.
