SC Orders Fresh Mop-Up Round Counselling for All India Quota of NEET-PG 2021-22

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 31 March, cancelled the mop-up round counselling held for All India Quota (AIQ) of the NEET-PG courses for year 2021-22, and ordered a fresh mop-up round.

A bench, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Bela Trivedi said, "The All India Quota mop-up round of counselling shall stand cancelled. For the 146 additional seats that became available after AIQ round 2 on 16 March 2022, a fresh round of counselling shall be conducted as a special case. Students who have joined in round two either of the state quota or of the AIQ, will be at liberty to participate in the fresh round of counselling without any financial penalties."

The bench noted that pursuant to its order on 30 March, the Union Government, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Directorate General of Health Services, has proposed to set right the anomalies that were noticed in the order.