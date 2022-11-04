MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 Year Provisional List Released; Check Website
MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 Year Provisional List: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download the list.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially declared the provisional alphabetical list for MHT CET Counselling Round 2 for LLB 5 year on the official website. The MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 year Provisional List can be downloaded from the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who registered for the Round 2 counselling are requested to download the provisional list soon from the website and take a look at the names. They are requested to check the list properly.
Everyone should note that the MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 year Provisional List is already released by the cell. Candidates can download the provisional list only from the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They can also go through the latest updates from the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on the website. All the latest details are mentioned there.
Candidates who registered for the MHT CET Counselling for 5 years are requested to stay updated. The provisional alphabetical list is released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell as per the official schedule.
MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 Year: Provisional List Details
It is important for the candidates to note that the MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 year Provisional List has been declared for candidates belonging to Maharashtra and outside.
One should know that the list has been formally released separately so candidates must download and check the provisional list. All the latest details are available on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org for interested candidates.
Shortlisted candidates have to proceed with resolving grievances regarding the Alphabetical Merit list. They also have to make changes to the application form and upload the required documents through the portal.
Based on the grievances and changes, the final merit list will be declared by the cell.
MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 Year Provisional List: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the MHT CET Counselling Round 2 LLB 5 year Provisional List that is released recently:
Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the CAP portal and tap on LLB 5 years on the right side of the homepage.
A new page will open on your device.
The provisional list will appear for you to check.
Go through the details on the list carefully.
Download it for future reference.
