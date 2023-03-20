NEET MDS 2023 Scorecards to Release Today: Know How to Download; Latest Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 today, on Monday, 20 March. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled date can download the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard from the official website - natboard.edu.in, once released on Monday. The scorecard link will be activated on the official website soon.

Candidates are advised to check and download the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard from natboard.edu.in on time. They should go through the details printed on the scorecard carefully before downloading it from the website. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements regarding the scorecards until it is formally released on the scheduled date for all candidates.