Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be Out Soon; Date & Time to be Announced

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar BSEB 12th Exams 2023 can check the result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the BSEB 12th result or Intermediate final exam 2023 result. As per the announcement by the board officials, Bihar board 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. Students who appeared for the BSEB 12th exam this week can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for BSEB Inter exams they are now curiously waiting for the result. The BSEB exams were conducted from 1 to 11 February 2023 at 1464 exam centers.

BSEB has not yet announced the exact date and time for the Bihar board 12th result. The organization will update the date and time on their official Twitter and Facebook pages.

Below are the steps on how to check and download BSEB Bihar board Class 12th result date and time and more here.

How to Check and Download Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the result link

  3. You will have to enter your login credentials to login

  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

  5. You can check or download the result and take print out

