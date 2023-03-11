NEET MDS 2023 Result Declared: Check natboard.edu.in; Know Scorecards Date Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) on Friday, 10 March 2023. Candidates are requested to check and download their respective results from the official website of NBEMS. The website that all candidates should visit to download the NEET MDS 2023 result is natboard.edu.in. All interested candidates should check their scores on the website soon and see if they have qualified.

