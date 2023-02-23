SSC CGL 2022 Scorecards Release Date Postponed; Know Latest Important Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially postponed the release date of the Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2022 scorecards. It is important to note that the SSC CGL 2022 final answer key release date is also revised. As per the latest official details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates can download the scorecards for Tier 1 exam from 27 February onwards. The final answer keys will also be available on the same date on the website - ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL 2022 scorecards for the Tier 1 exam to release must take note of the new date. They should keep a close eye on the website - ssc.nic.in to know the latest announcements. Interested candidates should also download the SSC CGL 2022 final answer key from the official site.