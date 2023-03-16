JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration To End Today: How To Apply; Latest Details
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration: You can apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in till today, Thursday, 16 March.
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main session 2 registration window is scheduled to close today, Thursday, 16 March 2023. It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) formally reopened the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration portal on 15 March for those candidates who wanted to register themselves. The portal was opened for two days so that more candidates could apply for the entrance exam on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note the latest details.
Interested candidates are advised to complete the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration as soon as possible on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration portal is scheduled to close soon so candidates should be alert. The ones who are interested to appear for the JEE Main April session should check the latest announcements by the National Testing Agency.
It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the application window for two days after receiving requests from the students for the same. Now, the candidates have time till today, Thursday, to apply for the session 2 exams.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams: Important Dates
According to the latest official details stated on the schedule for candidates, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams are scheduled to be held on 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023. Candidates registering for the entrance examination should note the important exam dates.
The application window for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 is set to close today, Thursday, 16 March, at 11:50 pm. Candidates must finish the registration process by the deadline if they are interested to sit for the upcoming April session exams.
After registering for the exam, one must keep a close eye on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to know the admit card release date and other important details regarding the April session exams.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to complete the JEE Main 2023 session 2 application online:
Go to the official website of the entrance examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, tap on the active link that states JEE Main 2023 application form.
Register yourself and then log in to the application form by entering your details.
Fill out the JEE Main application form carefully and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Pay the application fee for the exam online and click on submit.
Download a copy of the registration form for future reference.
