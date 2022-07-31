Assam PAT Result 2022 To Be Declared on 2 August; Check at dte.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam is all set to declare the results for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 on 2 August 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the Assam PAT exam will be able to download the result from the official website of DTE at dte.assam.gov.in.

The State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the Assam PAT result 2022 date and time. Pegu tweeted, “#ImportantAnnouncement The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm.”

The PAT entrance exam was conducted on 24 July 2022, in offline or pen and paper mode.