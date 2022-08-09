UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Postponed: Check nta.ac.in; Know Latest Exam Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially postponed the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exams to September 2022. The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar announced about the postponement on Monday, 8 August 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 should take note of the new exam dates. They are requested to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in – to go through the exam dates.

The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exams were earlier scheduled to be held on 12 August 2022 and 14 August 2022. According to the latest information available, the exams have been postponed to 20 September 2022 and 30 September 2022. All the details are available on nta.ac.in for the candidates to take a look at the new exam dates.