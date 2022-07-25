MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Notification Out; Check Detail on peb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released an official notification for the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022. It has notified vacancies for Group 3 sub engineer, draftsman, and other posts. Interested candidates can check all the latest details and updates from the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on its website. The website that the candidates should visit to check the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 notification is peb.mp.gov.in. It has all the important information from the MPPEB.

The MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 notification contains important details about the registration dates, recruitment vacancy details, exam dates, etc. Interested and eligible candidates should take a look at the notification on the website – peb.mp.gov.in – before the registration process begins officially. They should stay updated on all the important dates so that they can apply for the vacancies.