MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Notification Out; Check Detail on peb.mp.gov.in
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: The registration process is scheduled to begin on 1 August 2022 on the website.
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released an official notification for the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022. It has notified vacancies for Group 3 sub engineer, draftsman, and other posts. Interested candidates can check all the latest details and updates from the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on its website. The website that the candidates should visit to check the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 notification is peb.mp.gov.in. It has all the important information from the MPPEB.
The MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 notification contains important details about the registration dates, recruitment vacancy details, exam dates, etc. Interested and eligible candidates should take a look at the notification on the website – peb.mp.gov.in – before the registration process begins officially. They should stay updated on all the important dates so that they can apply for the vacancies.
The MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to officially fill up 2,557 vacancies. It includes the posts of sub engineer, draftsman, and other posts, so the candidates should take a look at the details.
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Important Details
As per the information mentioned in the official notification, the application process for the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 will formally begin on 1 August 2022.
It is important for all the candidates to note that the last date to submit the application fee for the recruitment process is 16 August 2022. The registration process will take place online on the website – peb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates should know the application fee and other details before starting to register for the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022. The application fee details are mentioned in the notification that has been released on the website.
Interested candidates can download the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 notification for their reference.
MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: How To Register
Let's take a look at the steps to register for the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022, once the application process begins officially on 1 August 2022:
Go to the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.
Click on the MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Registration link on the home page.
Register yourself and fill up the application form correctly by providing the required details.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents as per the instructions on the form.
Pay the application fee online.
Click on submit and download the form for future reference.
You can also take a printout of the registration form if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.