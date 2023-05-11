ICSE & ISC Results 2023 Date & Time: Result To be Out Soon; Check on DigiLocker

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is most likely to announce the ICESE (10th) and ISC (12th) results soon. Although the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has not made any official announcements about the ICSE class 10th and 12th result date 2023.

After the declaration of the results, students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 results online on CISCE’s official website- cisce.org.

The ICSE board exams 2023 for class 10 were conducted from 27 February to 25 March while the class 12 (ISC) exam were held from 13 February to 31 March and students still await the results. Below are the steps to check and download the ICSE, ISC result 2023 on DigiLocker.