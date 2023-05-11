UPSC Calendar 2024 Released: Check NDA, CDS, CSE Exam Dates Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the tentative annual calendar 2024 on the official website, upsc.gov.in for various exams including CSE, NDA I & II, CDS, and others.
According to the official notification, "The dates of notification, commencement and duration of examination/RT's are liable to change." Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on UPSC Examination 2024.
Next year, the commission will held the Civil Services Prelims Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFS) on 26 May 2024.
Full Schedule of UPSC Calendar 2024
According to an official notification released by the commission, here are the important dates of UPSC Calendar 2024.
NDA Exam 2024: 21 April
CDS 1 Exam 2024: 21 April
Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2024: 26 May.
UPSC CSE Mains: 20 September
Important Dates for UPSE Recruitment Tests (RTs): 13 January, 24 February, 9 March, 6 July, 10 August, 19 October and 21 December.
UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination (ESE Prelims) 2024 Date: 18 February.
UPSC ESE Mains Examination Date: 23 June 2024.
Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2024 Exam Date: 14 July.
UPSC CAPF ACs 2024: 4 August.
Steps To Download the UPSC Exam Calendar 2024
Go to the the official website, upsc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Examination Tab.'
Search and click on the 'Annual Calendar 2024.'
The full UPSC Calendar 2024 will show up on your computer screen.
Check the important dates carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the schedule for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)