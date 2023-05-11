ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Calendar 2024 Released: Check NDA, CDS, CSE Exam Dates Here

The important dates of UPSC Exams 2024 are listed in the calendar below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
UPSC Calendar 2024 Released: Check NDA, CDS, CSE Exam Dates Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the tentative annual calendar 2024 on the official website, upsc.gov.in for various exams including CSE, NDA I & II, CDS, and others.

According to the official notification, "The dates of notification, commencement and duration of examination/RT's are liable to change." Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on UPSC Examination 2024.

Next year, the commission will held the Civil Services Prelims Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFS) on 26 May 2024.

Also Read

UGC NET 2023 June Session Date: Exam From 13 June & Registration Begins Today

UGC NET 2023 June Session Date: Exam From 13 June & Registration Begins Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Full Schedule of UPSC Calendar 2024

According to an official notification released by the commission, here are the important dates of UPSC Calendar 2024.

NDA Exam 2024: 21 April

CDS 1 Exam 2024: 21 April

Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2024: 26 May.

UPSC CSE Mains: 20 September

Important Dates for UPSE Recruitment Tests (RTs): 13 January, 24 February, 9 March, 6 July, 10 August, 19 October and 21 December.

UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination (ESE Prelims) 2024 Date: 18 February.

UPSC ESE Mains Examination Date: 23 June 2024.

Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2024 Exam Date: 14 July.

UPSC CAPF ACs 2024: 4 August.

Also Read

KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Today: Know How to Download; Check Exam Details

KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Today: Know How to Download; Check Exam Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download the UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 

  • Go to the the official website, upsc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Examination Tab.'

  • Search and click on the 'Annual Calendar 2024.'

  • The full UPSC Calendar 2024 will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check the important dates carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of the schedule for future reference.

Also Read

NEET UG Exam 2023: NTA Released the Guidelines, Dress Code for Male & Female

NEET UG Exam 2023: NTA Released the Guidelines, Dress Code for Male & Female

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  UPSC   UPSC exam   UPSC Exam Dates 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×