JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Today: Important Rules; Check Details and Updates Here
JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Here are all the important guidelines that candidates should follow during the exams.
The Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022, is scheduled to take place today, on Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 exam is set to be conducted in the computer-based mode for all the registered candidates, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates must take note of the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Admit Card details and exam day guidelines here. They will also get to know about the result date and other details.
As per the official details available, the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 exam is set to be conducted today, 14 September 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates who registered for the exam have to appear for it on the scheduled date and time. They must follow all the rules and regulations during the exam.
The ones who will not follow the rules and regulations during the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 exam will not be allowed to sit for the exam so candidates should take note of them.
The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result is scheduled to release on 17 September. Candidates must take note of the result date and time before it is officially declared.
The ones who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2022 exam are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 on the scheduled date. Candidates are requested to carry their JEE Advanced admit card on the exam date.
JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Important Guidelines
Here are the exam day guidelines that one must follow during the JEE Advanced AAT 2022:
Candidates must carry the printout of their call letter to the exam hall on the exam day.
All the students must wear masks during the examination to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Candidates should carry a recent Photo ID proof on the day of the examination.
Everyone must follow social distancing and all the COVID-19 protocols inside and outside the exam hall.
They must carry a transparent sanitiser bottle and a water bottle in the examination hall.
Nobody should carry or use a calculator, mobile phone, camera, etc in the exam hall.
Every candidate must take note of these points and follow the rules during the exam. They should stay alert to know more about the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result, once the exam is over.
