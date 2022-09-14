JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Today: Important Rules; Check Details and Updates Here

The Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022, is scheduled to take place today, on Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 exam is set to be conducted in the computer-based mode for all the registered candidates, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates must take note of the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Admit Card details and exam day guidelines here. They will also get to know about the result date and other details.

As per the official details available, the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 exam is set to be conducted today, 14 September 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates who registered for the exam have to appear for it on the scheduled date and time. They must follow all the rules and regulations during the exam.