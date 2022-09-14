CUET UG Result 2022 Soon: Check Website; CUET UG Result Date and Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) Result 2022 soon. As per official details, the CUET UG 2022 Result is scheduled to release on 15 September 2022. Once the results are officially declared, candidates can download their respective CUET UG Result from cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is the official website that has all the latest updates about the CUET UG 2022 so interested candidates should keep a close eye on it.

Candidates are requested to log in to their registered accounts on cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the CUET UG Result 2022, once released. To know more about the result release time, one has to keep a close eye on the website. The result will be based on the objections raised by the students against the provisional answer key.