JEE Advanced 2022 Results Announced, Here’s How To Check the Results
Candidates can check and download the result from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
The results for JEE Advanced 2022 have been announced on Saturday, 11 September.
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 was officially conducted on 28 August at different exam centres across the country.
Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key. The answer key was released on 3 September by IIT Bombay.
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: How to Download
Here are the steps to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Result, once it is released officially on the scheduled date and time:
Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on the link that reads JEE Advanced 2022 Result on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials in the provided space.
Your result will display on the screen.
Click on the download option.
Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.
