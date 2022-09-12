JEE Advanced Result 2022 Declared: How to Download; JOSAA Counselling Date Here
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Download your respective results from jeeadv.ac.in by logging in to your account.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has officially released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Result 2022 for all the candidates. The results were declared on Sunday, 11 September, for all the candidates who appeared for the entrance exam. Candidates can check and download their respective JEE Advanced Result from the official website. The website the candidates should visit to download the result is jeeadv.ac.in. The result link is already activated on the mentioned website.
To download the JEE Advanced Result 2022, one has to log in to their registered account on the website – jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates must keep their JEE Advanced admit card handy while checking the results on the official website. All the required login details are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates must download the JEE Advanced Result soon.
It is important to note that along with the result, the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list and answer key have also been declared. Candidates can take a look at the merit list and the JEE Advanced answer key on the same website.
JEE Advanced 2022: Important Details
According to the latest details available, around 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam.
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam was officially conducted on 28 August. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam were eagerly waiting for the results to release.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, finally released the JEE Advanced Result 2022 for the candidates who can now check their scores and download the result.
Candidates who qualify for the entrance test can participate in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process. The counselling process registration is scheduled to begin on 12 September.
JEE Advanced Result 2022: How to Download
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 online:
Browse through the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states JEE Advanced Result 2022.
Key in your login credentials correctly in the provided space and verify with your admit card before clicking on submit.
The JEE Advanced Result will be displayed on your screen.
Check the scores on the result carefully.
Download the result from the website and save a hard copy of the same.
