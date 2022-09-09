NEET PG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule: Check Website; Know Registration Date
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The registrations for Round 1 will begin on mcc.nic.in from 15 September, as per schedule.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released a revised counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 on 7 September. The first round of registration for the NEET PG 2022 counselling will begin on 15 September. Candidates can register for Round 1 counselling via the official website of the MCC – mcc.nic.in.
According to the official details, the registrations for NEET PG 2022 Counselling for Round 1 will begin on 15 September and end on 23 September. The application process and payment of application fee will take place online on the official website – mcc.nic.in. Candidates must finish the registration on time.
Candidates can fill and lock their choices till 25 September, as per the date mentioned on the revised schedule released by the MCC.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates
The NEET PG 2022 counselling Round 1 revised schedule is available on the official website – mcc.nic.in.
The Round 1 seat allotment results are scheduled to release on 28 September. The selected candidates can appear for admission from 29 September- 4 October.
Candidates must take note of all the important dates so that they can complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 process without facing any problems.
The NEET PG Counselling is set to be conducted in two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats, AFMS, and DNB PG seats.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to register for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling online:
Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee – mcc.nic.in.
Click on the section that says PG Medical Counselling.
The link for registration will appear on your screen.
Enter the details and register yourself.
Fill out the NEET PG 2022 Counselling application form.
Pay the fees online.
Click on submit.
Download the form from the official site and save a copy.
