ISRO Young Scientist 2023 Registration Today: ISRO YUVIKA Dates and Details Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to begin the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 registration on Monday, 20 March. Students who are willing to register for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 can complete the necessary steps online. It is important to note that the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 registration is taking place on the official website – isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. All candidates should stay alert and know the latest announcements regarding the online registration process.

The ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 registration or ISRO YUVIKA 2023 registration is scheduled to start on Monday for all interested students. One must know the important registration dates, eligibility criteria, and other important details regarding the ISRO YUVIKA before applying for the same. All the essential updates are mentioned on the website – isro.gov.in/YUVIKA – for the concerned candidates who are eager to apply.