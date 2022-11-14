ADVERTISEMENT

India's First Private Rocket 'Vikram-S' To Be Launched By ISRO - Details Here

India's first ever private rocket 'Vikram -S' will be launched tomorrow under 'Prarambh' mission.

India's first private rocket 'Vikram-S' is all set to be launched tomorrow, 15 November. The rocket has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad based Aerospace company. With the launch of Vikram-S', India will make its debut in the manufacturing of private entities in the Aerospace sector.

According to a report by the firm on Friday, 11 November 2022, Skyroot Aeronautics' first mission, a test flight of the Vikram-S launch vehicle into space, is being called 'Prarambh' and it would take off on 15 November.

Vikram-S Launch Tomorrow on 15 November - Details

The private rocket that will be launched tomorrow has been named as Vikram-S in the honour of Vikram Sarabhai - the man who has greatest contribution in India's space sector and is called as the 'Father of India's Space Programme'.

Skyroot will launch 3 rockets under the Vikram - S series, including Vikram I, Vikram II, and Vikram III. All these private rockets are being launched into the space for important communication services like earth imaging, internet of things, broadband, and GPS.

Vikram-S Launch on Tuesday, 15 November - Objectives of 'Prarambh' Mission

Under the 'Prarambh' mission, India's first private space rocket is going to be launched by ISRO's launchpad in Sriharikota.

Three payloads will be carried on the startup's suborbital flight, two from Indian clients and one from a foreigner. Additionally, a 2.5 kg payload named Funny-Sat, which was developed by students in India, the United States, Singapore, and Indonesia, will be launched by the Chennai-based aerospace company Spacekidz.

Topics:  ISRO   Vikram -S Rocket   VIkram -S India 

