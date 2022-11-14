India's First Private Rocket 'Vikram-S' To Be Launched By ISRO - Details Here

India's first private rocket 'Vikram-S' is all set to be launched tomorrow, 15 November. The rocket has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad based Aerospace company. With the launch of Vikram-S', India will make its debut in the manufacturing of private entities in the Aerospace sector.

According to a report by the firm on Friday, 11 November 2022, Skyroot Aeronautics' first mission, a test flight of the Vikram-S launch vehicle into space, is being called 'Prarambh' and it would take off on 15 November.