CMAT 2023 Registration Ends Today: Apply on cmat.nta.nic.in; Know the Dates Here

The extended application window for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 is scheduled to be closed today, Monday, 13 March 2023, for all candidates. It is important to note that the CMAT 2023 registration submission deadline was 6 March but the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the last date later. Candidates have time till Monday and can apply for the admission test on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. One must finish the process soon.

Candidates who have still not completed the CMAT 2023 registration have time till 5 pm on 13 March, to apply for the exam. All the latest details and essential updates regarding the CMAT 2023 are stated on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in for candidates to check and stay updated with the latest information. All candidates should stay alert after registering.