ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM 2023 Registration Started – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

KEAM 2023: The last date of registration is 10 April 2023, 5 pm. Check more details below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
KEAM 2023 Registration Started – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the application process for candidates who wish to apply for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) Entrance Test 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the KEAM 2023 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by following the steps mentioned below.

CEE Kerala conducts KEAM Entrance Test every year for students who want to take admission to different courses medical, engineering, and agriculture including Fisheries, Unani, Agriculture, Homeo, MBBS, BDS, Veterinary, Ayurveda, B Pharm, and more.

The KEAM 2023 registration last date is 10 April 2023 up to 5 pm. Check this space regularly for latest updates of KEAM entrance test 2023.

Also Read

CUET UG 2023 Application Last Date Extended: Know Last Date Here; Check Details

CUET UG 2023 Application Last Date Extended: Know Last Date Here; Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

For getting admission into the engineering courses, candidates need to qualify in the KEAM entrance test. The final merit list will be prepared based on the aggregate marks of the KEAM test and qualifying examination (class 12) results for mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

For admission to B Pharm, the scores of KEAM test paper 1 (physics and chemistry) will be considered.

For medical and other courses, CEE will consider the scores obtained in the NEET UG 2023. Admission to architecture courses will be based on the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) test scores.

Also Read

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration To End Today: How To Apply; Latest Details

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration To End Today: How To Apply; Latest Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Apply for the KEAM 2023

  • Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

  • On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for applying to the KEAM 2023 Entrance Test

  • Register as a new candidate and note down the login credentials

  • Go to the login page

  • Enter the required login details

  • Hit the submit option

  • An application form will be displayed on the screen

  • Enter all the required details carefully

  • Upload the important documents

  • Pay the application fee

  • Hit the submit option

  • Download, save, and print a copy of the application form for future reference

Also Read

UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration Process Started by IIT Bombay - Apply Now

UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration Process Started by IIT Bombay - Apply Now

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  KEAM   KEAM Exam   KEAM 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×