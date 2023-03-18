KEAM 2023 Registration Started – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the application process for candidates who wish to apply for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) Entrance Test 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the KEAM 2023 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by following the steps mentioned below.

CEE Kerala conducts KEAM Entrance Test every year for students who want to take admission to different courses medical, engineering, and agriculture including Fisheries, Unani, Agriculture, Homeo, MBBS, BDS, Veterinary, Ayurveda, B Pharm, and more.

The KEAM 2023 registration last date is 10 April 2023 up to 5 pm. Check this space regularly for latest updates of KEAM entrance test 2023.