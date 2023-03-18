KEAM 2023 Registration Started – Direct Link & Steps To Apply Here
KEAM 2023: The last date of registration is 10 April 2023, 5 pm. Check more details below.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the application process for candidates who wish to apply for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) Entrance Test 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the KEAM 2023 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by following the steps mentioned below.
CEE Kerala conducts KEAM Entrance Test every year for students who want to take admission to different courses medical, engineering, and agriculture including Fisheries, Unani, Agriculture, Homeo, MBBS, BDS, Veterinary, Ayurveda, B Pharm, and more.
The KEAM 2023 registration last date is 10 April 2023 up to 5 pm. Check this space regularly for latest updates of KEAM entrance test 2023.
For getting admission into the engineering courses, candidates need to qualify in the KEAM entrance test. The final merit list will be prepared based on the aggregate marks of the KEAM test and qualifying examination (class 12) results for mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
For admission to B Pharm, the scores of KEAM test paper 1 (physics and chemistry) will be considered.
For medical and other courses, CEE will consider the scores obtained in the NEET UG 2023. Admission to architecture courses will be based on the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) test scores.
Steps To Apply for the KEAM 2023
Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for applying to the KEAM 2023 Entrance Test
Register as a new candidate and note down the login credentials
Go to the login page
Enter the required login details
Hit the submit option
An application form will be displayed on the screen
Enter all the required details carefully
Upload the important documents
Pay the application fee
Hit the submit option
Download, save, and print a copy of the application form for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.