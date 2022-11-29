GATE 2023 Date Sheet Released: Check the Website; Know Admit Card Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the examination timetable for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination on Monday, 28 November. Engineering aspirants preparing to appear for the GATE 2023 are requested to go through the exam dates on the official website and stay updated. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 date sheet is available on the gate.iitk.ac.in for candidates to check and download. They must visit the official website to know more.

One must download the GATE 2023 date sheet from the official website so they can refer to it whenever required. Engineering aspirants were eagerly waiting for the timetable to release because that will help them to prepare accordingly. It is important to note that the GATE timetable is available online only on the website - gate.iitk.ac.in.