GATE 2023 Date Sheet Released: Check the Website; Know Admit Card Details Here
GATE 2023: The engineering exam is scheduled to begin on 4 February 2023 for interested candidates.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the examination timetable for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination on Monday, 28 November. Engineering aspirants preparing to appear for the GATE 2023 are requested to go through the exam dates on the official website and stay updated. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 date sheet is available on the gate.iitk.ac.in for candidates to check and download. They must visit the official website to know more.
One must download the GATE 2023 date sheet from the official website so they can refer to it whenever required. Engineering aspirants were eagerly waiting for the timetable to release because that will help them to prepare accordingly. It is important to note that the GATE timetable is available online only on the website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam are requested to take a look at the exam dates and schedule carefully. Any changes in the exam dates will be informed to the candidates via the official website so they must stay alert.
GATE 2023: Exam Dates and Details
According to the dates mentioned on the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be formally conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The exam is divided into two sessions.
The first session is set to be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second session of GATE 2023 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Aspirants must take note of the exam timings so they can appear for them on time.
It is important to know that GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers. All the test papers will be of objective type. Candidates can go through the details on the website - gate.iitk.ac.in to stay updated about the upcoming examination.
GATE 2023: Admit Card Date
The GATE 2023 admit card will be available for download from 3 January 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website, once released officially by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.
Before the admit cards are released for the candidates, one must go to the official website and download the GATE 2023 date sheet.
Starting from exam dates to result date, everything is mentioned on the timetable for interested engineering aspirants who have decided to appear for the exam.
