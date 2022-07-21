ADVERTISEMENT

GATE 2023 Exam Dates Declared: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; Know Registration Dates

GATE 2023: The exam dates are 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023, the registrations will begin in September 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 exam dates have been officially announced on the website. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to formally conduct GATE 2023 in February 2023. Candidates who are interested to appear for the exam should take note of the exam dates, registration dates and other details so that they can sit for it. All the latest updates on GATE 2023 will be available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates who want to appear for the exam will find the GATE 2023 exam timetable on gate.iitk.ac.in. They are requested to download the exam schedule from the website so that they can refer to it whenever required. The GATE 2023 exam dates notification also states information about the registration process so the interested candidates can take a look at it.

It is important to note that as per the latest details, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is the organising body of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 this year.

GATE 2023: Exam Dates and Latest Updates

The GATE 2023 exam dates notification mentions that the exams will be officially held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin in the first week of September 2022.

As of now, the GATE 2023 exam dates are final and any changes will be informed to the students via an official notification on the website.

Candidates who are interested to register and appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 should keep a close eye on the website gate.iitk.ac.in.

As of now, IIT Kanpur has not revealed the exact registration dates for the exam but it is certain that the applications will officially commence in the first week of September 2022.

The GATE 2023 is decided to be a computer-based test (CBT) and it is set to be conducted in 29 areas. Candidates have the choice of selecting two papers in some specific subjects.

All the important details regarding GATE 2023 are mentioned in the official notification that has been released on the website gate.iitk.ac.in. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at it and also download the GATE 2023 exam dates schedule.

