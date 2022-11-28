NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round 2022 Registration Starts Today - Steps To Apply

NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round 2022: According to an official schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registration process for NEET UG Mop Up round counselling starts today, 28 November 2022 for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed Central Institute, and State Counselling . Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website, mcc.nic.in to register and apply for the mop up round counselling process.

The last date to register for the NEET UG Mop Up round counselling 2022 is 6 December. Let us read about other important dates and steps to apply below.