NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round 2022 Registration Starts Today - Steps To Apply
NEET UG Mop Up Round Counselling 2022 registration starts today, 28 November. Check details here.
NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round 2022: According to an official schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registration process for NEET UG Mop Up round counselling starts today, 28 November 2022 for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed Central Institute, and State Counselling . Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website, mcc.nic.in to register and apply for the mop up round counselling process.
The last date to register for the NEET UG Mop Up round counselling 2022 is 6 December. Let us read about other important dates and steps to apply below.
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round: Important Dates
Check out the following important dates related to the NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop up round.
NEET UG Mop Up Round Counselling Registration Starts (AIQ & Deemed Central) : Monday, 28 November 2022.
NEET UG Mop Up Round Counselling Registration Ends (AIQ & Deemed Central): Tuesday, 6 December 2022.
NEET UG Mop Up Round Registration for State Counselling Starts: Tuesday, 6 December 2022.
NEET UG Mop Up Round Registration for State Counselling Ends: Tuesday, 13 December 2022.
NEET UG Counselling Choice Filling Starts: Tuesday, 29 November 2022.
NEET UG Counselling Choice Filling Ends: Friday, 2 December 2022, 11:55 pm.
NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round Registration 2022: Easy Steps To Apply
Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to to the latest notifications.
Search for the direct link for NEET UG Mop Up round counselling 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
A NEET UG Mop Up counselling form will be displayed.
Enter all the details carefully and hit the submit option.
Download, save, and take a print out for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: NEET NEET UG NEET UG Counselling
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.