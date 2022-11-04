GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Dates Revised: Check Website; Details
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window: The window will remain active from 8 November to 14 November 2022.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is getting ready to officially open the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window soon. According to the latest official details, the application correction window for GATE 2023 is all set to start on 8 November.
Earlier, the application correction window was scheduled to open on 4 November, however, IIT Kanpur decided to revise the dates. Candidates who want to make changes to the form must note down the new dates and complete the process.
The GATE 2023 Application Correction Window is set to open on 8 November and will remain active till 14 November for candidates. The website that one should visit to access the application correction window is gate.iitk.ac.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest details about GATE 2023 exam. Candidates must go through the updates.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur updates every detail on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to access. They must stay informed about the upcoming GATE 2023 exam.
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window: Important Details
According to the latest official details available on the website, through the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window, candidates can make changes in different details such as name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, address, etc.
It is important to note that they have to pay a fee for making the necessary changes to the application form. All the required steps have to be completed within the dates, which are from 8 November to 14 November.
The GATE 2023 Application Correction Window will be closed after the mentioned deadline so candidates must make the necessary changes soon.
They are requested to check the latest notification on the website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window: Steps To Make Changes
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to access the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window once it is activated:
Go to the website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
Click on the link that states GATE 2023 Application Correction Window on the homepage.
Enter your login details correctly such as email ID and password to access the correction window.
Make the necessary changes to the GATE 2023 application form and pay the required fees.
Tap on submit to confirm the changes.
Download the application form from the website once you are done.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.