GATE 2023 Registration Starts Today: Check Website for Details; How To Apply?
GATE 2023: Registrations are open on gate.iitk.ac.in from 30 August to 30 September 2022 for the students.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially begun the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration from Tuesday, 30 August. Interested candidates can apply for the engineering exam on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for GATE 2023 is gate.iitk.ac.in. They must go through the details on the website carefully before applying for the exam. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 registration will take place online.
The GATE 2023 registration has formally started on gate.iitk.ac.in for all the interested candidates on Tuesday. Candidates can go through the important registration dates and exam details on the website. The GATE 2023 schedule is available on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, so one can take a look and download it.
According to the dates mentioned in the official schedule, the last date to apply for GATE 2023 is 30 September 2022. However, candidates will be allowed to pay a late fee and complete their GATE 2023 registration till 7 October.
GATE 2023: Important Updates on Registration and List of Documents
Candidates must complete the GATE 2023 registration process carefully. They should enter the required details properly and verify them before submitting the form online.
It is important to note that the GATE 2023 application fee is Rs 850 per paper till 30 September, according to the latest official details. The fee will increase to Rs 1,350 after that for female candidates.
More details on the application fee are available on the official website –gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates must check the application fee carefully before applying for GATE 2023.
The list of important documents that will be required while completing the GATE 2023 registration is also mentioned on the website. Candidates must keep them handy while filling up the form.
GATE 2023 Registration: How To Apply?
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to complete the GATE 2023 registration online within the mentioned deadline:
Visit the website – gate.iitk.ac.in
Click on the GATE 2023 Application Form link on the home page
Register yourself by providing the required details on the website
Now, log in to your account and fill out the application form carefully
Upload the required documents according to the measurements
Pay the application fee online and click on submit
Download the application form from the website
Save a copy of the same for future use
