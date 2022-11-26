CAT Exam 2022 Tomorrow on 27 November: Last Minute Exam Tips for Candidates

On Sunday, 27 November 2022, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 through a CBT (computer-based test) mode. Admission to various management programmes across top IIMs of India , including IIM Jammu, IIM Bangalore, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow, and more, requires to qualify the IIM CAT 2022.

The duration of CAT 2022 Exam is 2 hours, in which candidates have to attempt questions from different sections including Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude & Logical Reasoning, and Data Interpretation.

The examination pattern includes negative marking. Each correct answer will be awarded with 2 marks while as 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Let us read about some last minute tips for CAT 2022 that candidates should follow to avoid any hustle.