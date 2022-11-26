CAT Exam 2022 Tomorrow on 27 November: Last Minute Exam Tips for Candidates
CAT Exam 2022 will be held tomorrow on 27 November 2022 across different exam centers in India.
On Sunday, 27 November 2022, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 through a CBT (computer-based test) mode. Admission to various management programmes across top IIMs of India , including IIM Jammu, IIM Bangalore, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow, and more, requires to qualify the IIM CAT 2022.
The duration of CAT 2022 Exam is 2 hours, in which candidates have to attempt questions from different sections including Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude & Logical Reasoning, and Data Interpretation.
The examination pattern includes negative marking. Each correct answer will be awarded with 2 marks while as 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
Let us read about some last minute tips for CAT 2022 that candidates should follow to avoid any hustle.
CAT 2022: Last Minute Exam Tips for Candidates
Following are some of the easy and last minute tips for candidates who are going to appear in the CAT Exam 2022 tomorrow, 27 November 2022.
Carry your admit card/hall ticket with you. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.
Do not sign the admit card at home. Make sure to sign the hall ticket in presence of the invigilator in the examination hall.
Keep a ball point pen with you.
Carry one passport size photograph with you and a glue stick.
Check out all the details carefully that are mentioned on your admit card including roll number, test center, reporting time, and more.
Make sure to arrive at the examination hall at least one and a half hour before the scheduled time. The entry to exam center stops 15 minutes before the time mentioned on the hall ticket.
Inside the examination hall, candidates will have to fill up an attendance sheet. Check the sheet and mark your attendance carefully. Do not forget to fill up the attendance sheet.
Carry a valid identity card with you for safety.
Locate your seat in the examination hall and sit only on the seat assigned to you. Check out the list outside the exam center and check the row number and seat number where you are supposed to sit.
Do not indulge into any kind of unfair practices during the examination as that may lead to cancellation of your exam.
Avoid carrying items like jewellery, electronic gadgets, and other expensive items to the examination hall.
Do not apply Mehndi on your hands because that might interfere with the biometrics.
Cooperate with your invigilator and other staff during the examination.
Handover the OMR sheet and hard copy of admit card to the invigilator before leaving the exam center.
