Pinjra Tod Activists' Talk on UAPA: IISc Students Divided Over Cancelled Event

“On the evening of 27 June, i.e., a day before the event, we were informed that the registrar has cancelled the event, saying permission was not sought in advance. But we had taken the permission of the CCE chair approximately a week before and the department hall was also booked,” a student, who organised the event, told the The Quint on condition of anonymity.

The decision to cancel the event has faced condemnation from students, research scholars as well as faculty members from elite institutes across India such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) as well as abroad such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

A letter with nearly 550 signatories was sent to professor Govindan Rangarajan – the director of IISc Bangalore – on 30 June, which said, "The actions of the administration reflect poorly on its commitment to upholding academic freedom and democratic values. They have damaged IISc’s reputation, both within the country and internationally.”

The Quint reached out to the students who organised the event and those who opposed it as well as the IISc registrar for a comment. The institute's response is awaited.