IISc Emerges As Top Indian Institute in QS Ranking, Overtaking IITs

With a global rank of 155, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) in Bangalore emerged as the highest-ranking higher education institute in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), beating even the IITs.

The ranking marked a jump of 31 positions since last year. Apart from IISc, IIT-Bombay secured a rank of 172 and IIT-Delhi was ranked 174 globally. The three institutes are the only Indian institutes in the top 200 globally.