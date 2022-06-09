IISc Emerges As Top Indian Institute in QS Ranking, Overtaking IITs
The institute ranked 155 globally, marking a jump of 31 positions since last year.
With a global rank of 155, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) in Bangalore emerged as the highest-ranking higher education institute in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), beating even the IITs.
The ranking marked a jump of 31 positions since last year. Apart from IISc, IIT-Bombay secured a rank of 172 and IIT-Delhi was ranked 174 globally. The three institutes are the only Indian institutes in the top 200 globally.
IIT-Bombay went up by five places from last year while IIT-Delhi’s rank rose by 11 from the previous year. IIT-Madras secured a rank of 250 and IIT-Kanpur got a rank of 264.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was the world’s top-ranking institute for the 11th consecutive year.
‘Fastest Rising South Asian University’
A statement by QS Rankings read, “The Indian Institute of Science (155th globally) is the new national leader. Remarkably, it is also the global leader in the Citations per Faculty indicator, which QS uses to evaluate the impact of the research produced by universities. Furthermore, IISc Bengaluru is the fastest rising South Asian university in the QS World University Rankings top- 200, having gained thirty-one places year on year.”
On June 8, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Director Prof G Rangarajan on its QS ranking.
