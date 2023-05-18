'May Disturb Peace': JNU Admin Cancels Discussion on Manipur Violence on Campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said in a statement that it was cancelling a discussion on the situation in Manipur which was scheduled to be held in the campus on Thursday, 18 May, as no "prior permission" had been taken for the event.
The panel discussion, titled "Understanding What Is Happening in Manipur" was supposed to be held at the Ganga Dhaba in JNU at 9:30 pm. The panel was to include Thongkholal Haokip, assistant professor at JNU, Praem Hidam, assistant professor at Delhi University, and human rights lawyer Nandita Haksar.
In its statement denying permission for the event, JNU said:
"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of COLLECTIVE released a pamphlet for discussion on happenings in Manipur scheduled to be held at Ganga Dhaba on 18 May at 9:30 pm. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration."
It also said that such a discussion may "disturb peace and harmony" in the university campus. "The concerned individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately," it added.
Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes since late April between tribals and non-tribals over the proposal to issue a tribal tag for the majority Meitei community in the state. At least 60 people are said to have been killed in the clashes so far.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)