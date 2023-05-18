'May Disturb Peace': JNU Admin Cancels Discussion on Manipur Violence on Campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said in a statement that it was cancelling a discussion on the situation in Manipur which was scheduled to be held in the campus on Thursday, 18 May, as no "prior permission" had been taken for the event.

The panel discussion, titled "Understanding What Is Happening in Manipur" was supposed to be held at the Ganga Dhaba in JNU at 9:30 pm. The panel was to include Thongkholal Haokip, assistant professor at JNU, Praem Hidam, assistant professor at Delhi University, and human rights lawyer Nandita Haksar.

In its statement denying permission for the event, JNU said: