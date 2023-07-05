Suspension of SAU Professors and the Growing 'De-politicisation' of Universities

⁸⁹The recent suspension of four associate professors of the South Asian University (SAU) -- a post-graduate and research institution set up in August 2010 under an agreement of the eight SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries -- has been a shocking assault on the rights of the academicians who are teaching and guiding the SAU students.

It is pertinent to note that SAU was set up in a bid to advance cooperation, greater understanding and friendship among the eight SAARC countries.

The charges that have been raised against these SAU associate professors would be laughable if they were not so draconian. The main charge is that they, along with 11 other professors (why were these 11 excluded when action was being taken against the four suspended persons?) wrote an appeal to the Acting President of the SAU to open negotiations with the students with regard to their demands relating to the amount and conditions of scholarships and fellowships.

The students were asking for financial parity with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). On whose advice did the SAU authorities decide to reduce the scholarship amount, then withdraw the move but reject outright the issue of parity with JRF?