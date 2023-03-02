JNU New Rules: Students Can Be Fined Rs 20,000 for Dharnas, Expelled for Gheraos

What Do the Rules Say About Demonstrations?

The rules state that “gheraos”, “laying siege or staging demonstrations around the residence of any member of the University Community” and “intimidation or disturbance of right to privacy of the residents of the campus” can lead to the following punishments -

1. Cancellation of admission or withdrawal of degree or denial of registration for a specified period.

2. Rustication up to four semesters period and/or declaring any part or the entire JNU campus out of bounds.

3. Expulsion.

4. Fine of up to Rs 20,000.

5. One semester eviction from the hostel.