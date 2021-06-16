Delhi HC Stands Up For India, Not Just Devangana, Natasha & Asif

And even better, they become a way to deter future protesters, and the more arbitrary and vindictive they are, the more they achieve this aim.

The Delhi riots cases have demonstrated just how well this toolkit can work, allowing the Delhi Police to demonise a vibrant protest movement that was willing to stand up to the might of Modi and Shah, and the young leaders who were at its forefront without having any traditional political affiliation.

The seeming success of this narrative, with the lower courts till now lapping it up without question, would not only be a death blow to the anti-CAA protests, but also ensure that every other attempt to take on government narratives would be stillborn.

Which is why the Delhi High Court’s bail orders for Tanha, Narwal and Kalita are so important.