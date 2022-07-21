ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022 Declared: Check icsi.edu; Latest Details
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 at 4 pm for the candidates who had appeared for the exams. The ICSI CS Foundation Programme Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 have been released on the website so that the candidates can quickly check. The website the candidates must visit to download the results is icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has formally announced the ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 on their official website - icsi.edu so that the students can check and download their scorecards. It is important to note that the ICSI CS Result 2022 was declared yesterday, 20 July 2022 for all the candidates.
Everybody should note that the ICSI CS Exams 2022 were conducted in online mode as per the dates mentioned on the official timetable by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022: Important Updates
The CSEET July 2022 exams were conducted officially in online mode on 9 July 2022 and 11 July 2022. The CS Foundation exams 2022 were formally conducted in online mode on 15 June 2022 and 16 June 2022.
Now, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has finally released the results for both exams so that the candidates can check their performance.
Every candidate must note that the CSEET 2022 November session dates have been released on the website. The exams are scheduled to take place on 12 November 2022.
For all the other latest details and updates from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), one should keep a close eye on the website - icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET Result 2022 and CS Foundation Result 2022: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 online:
Browse the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.
Click on the ICSI CSEET Result 2022 and CS Foundation Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter the log in details correctly such as Roll Number and Registration Number and then click on the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen of your device.
Download the scorecards from the website and check the marks.
It is important to note that ICSI will distribute no physical copies of the results. The soft copies are available on the website for download so the candidates should save them.
