ICSI To Declare Results of CS Foundation Exam, CSEET Today: Here's How To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Programme Examination December 2021 and the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 on Wednesday, 19 January. The results will be declared at 4 pm.

Candidates who had appeared for any of the aforementioned exams can check their results on the official website of the ICSI: icsi.edu. In addition to the results, the ICSI will also release the subject-wise break-up of marks of candidates.